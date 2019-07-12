Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.38.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $59.48 and a fifty-two week high of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $534.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.32 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 375.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

