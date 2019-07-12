Volex (LON:VLX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $95.78

Volex PLC (LON:VLX)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.78 and traded as low as $86.96. Volex shares last traded at $89.64, with a volume of 36,064 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $132.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82.

In other news, insider Daren Morris sold 174,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22), for a total transaction of £161,956.71 ($211,625.13).

Volex Company Profile (LON:VLX)

Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, and electric vehicles.

