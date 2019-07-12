Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Given a $13.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PDL BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $8.37 on Monday. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.14 million, a PE ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 31.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $515.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 112.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

