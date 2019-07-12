Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.69

Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and traded as low as $31.65. Viacom shares last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 1,639,251 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIAB shares. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Viacom from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond to $16.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Get Viacom alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.76.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. Viacom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Viacom by 573.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 294,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 251,114 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Viacom by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 67,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Viacom by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 654,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 417,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Viacom in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Viacom Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.