VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index (NASDAQ:UGLD) Stock Price Up 0.4%

VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index (NASDAQ:UGLD)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $119.54 and last traded at $119.30, approximately 3,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 93,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XR Securities LLC increased its position in VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index by 617.6% during the second quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,343 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index during the first quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000.

