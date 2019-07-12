VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 (BMV:VTWV) Trading Up 0.9%

VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 (BMV:VTWV)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $105.22, approximately 0 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $104.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTWV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 during the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD RUSSELL 20 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

