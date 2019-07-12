Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.48

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and traded as high as $13.74. Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 12,434 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $739.37 million, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.42.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $47.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.74 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 77,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $1,201,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,276,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,859,897.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,766,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after buying an additional 42,218 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

