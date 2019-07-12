Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.48

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and traded as high as $13.74. Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 12,434 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $739.37 million, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.42.
In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 77,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $1,201,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,276,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,859,897.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,766,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after buying an additional 42,218 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNDA)
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.