VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Up 27.4% in June

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 799,600 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the May 30th total of 627,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Alfred John Jr. Knapp purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 428,446 shares in the company, valued at $771,202.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 162,223 shares of company stock worth $275,907. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 56,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.72. 301,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 49.61% and a net margin of 98.98%. The company had revenue of $19.77 million for the quarter.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

