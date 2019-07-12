Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Downgraded by TheStreet

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a positive return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Upland Software by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 109,133.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 356.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth $222,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

