Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Downgraded by TheStreet

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Upland Software by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 109,133.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 356.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth $222,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
