United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Trading 0% Higher

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) traded up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.57, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) by 220.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,259 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.55% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

