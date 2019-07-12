Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.24) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Uniqure in a report released on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Piros anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.24) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.72. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.05. Uniqure has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,032.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uniqure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Uniqure by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Uniqure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Uniqure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Uniqure news, insider Christian Klemt sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $88,400.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $619,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,708,572.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,820. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

