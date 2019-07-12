UEX (TSE:UEX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of UEX Co. (TSE:UEX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.17. UEX shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 454,776 shares traded.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of UEX from C$0.50 to C$0.45 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.65 million and a P/E ratio of -8.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.17.

UEX (TSE:UEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that UEX Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

UEX Company Profile

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and cobalt properties in Canada. The company holds mineral property interests in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. It primarily focuses on the Christie Lake project, the Horseshoe-Raven project, the Shea Creek project, and the West Bear project.

