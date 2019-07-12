UDR (NYSE:UDR) versus Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Critical Contrast

UDR (NYSE:UDR) and Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Mack Cali Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. UDR pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mack Cali Realty pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UDR has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Mack Cali Realty has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Mack Cali Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares UDR and Mack Cali Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR $1.05 billion 12.45 $203.10 million $1.96 23.60 Mack Cali Realty $530.61 million 4.03 $84.11 million $1.83 12.92

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than Mack Cali Realty. Mack Cali Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for UDR and Mack Cali Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR 3 6 3 0 2.00 Mack Cali Realty 1 3 2 0 2.17

UDR presently has a consensus price target of $43.44, suggesting a potential downside of 6.09%. Mack Cali Realty has a consensus price target of $23.18, suggesting a potential downside of 1.98%. Given Mack Cali Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mack Cali Realty is more favorable than UDR.

Volatility & Risk

UDR has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mack Cali Realty has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of UDR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Mack Cali Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of UDR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Mack Cali Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UDR and Mack Cali Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR 13.70% 5.38% 1.92% Mack Cali Realty 53.15% 15.99% 5.52%

Summary

Mack Cali Realty beats UDR on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UDR

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2019, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 49,795 apartment homes including 366 homes under development. For over 46 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully-integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

