Udg Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.75

Udg Healthcare PLC (OTCMKTS:UDHCF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 10295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

