UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Linde (NYSE:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LIN. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Perrigo to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.10 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.01.

Shares of LIN traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.98. 1,027,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,264. Linde has a 52-week low of $145.95 and a 52-week high of $204.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.46. The firm has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christian Bruch acquired 1,474 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.21 per share, for a total transaction of $264,155.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $3,586,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 179,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,022,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Linde by 13.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 95,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.7% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

