TrustNote Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (TTT)

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. One TrustNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustNote has a total market capitalization of $120,865.00 and $9,578.00 worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustNote has traded 75.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00272272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.52 or 0.01400288 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00026816 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00129399 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000792 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrustNote Coin Profile

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. The official website for TrustNote is trustnote.org . The official message board for TrustNote is medium.com/trustnote . TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin

TrustNote Coin Trading

TrustNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

