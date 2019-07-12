TRON Trading Down 7.7% This Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, DigiFinex, DragonEX and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and $547.89 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00266969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.01398446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00026402 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00130454 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000744 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About TRON

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox, CoinEgg, Tokenomy, Coinnest, Livecoin, Coinrail, Bibox, Tidex, OpenLedger DEX, OKEx, OTCBTC, Bithumb, CoinBene, Kryptono, Liquid, CoinFalcon, BTC-Alpha, DigiFinex, Braziliex, Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Bit-Z, Hotbit, BitForex, IDCM, Zebpay, HitBTC, CoinExchange, YoBit, Kucoin, DDEX, Fatbtc, DragonEX, Exmo, Coindeal, Sistemkoin, Rfinex, Neraex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, OEX, CoinTiger, Bitfinex, Exrates, Ovis, Bitbns, Gate.io, IDAX, Indodax, LATOKEN, Bittrex, Allcoin, WazirX, BitFlip, RightBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx, Binance, ChaoEX, Cryptomate, Cobinhood and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

