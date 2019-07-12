Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatra Online from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on Triumph Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.20.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Dobrient acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,750.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $96,985.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,228 shares of company stock worth $270,043. Corporate insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 49.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 85,800.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

