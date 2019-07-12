Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Sells £139,398.48 in Stock

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) insider Ofer Druker sold 119,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £139,398.48 ($182,148.80).

Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Ofer Druker sold 320,929 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £369,068.35 ($482,253.17).

LON:TRMR opened at GBX 121 ($1.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $150.95 million and a P/E ratio of 3.81.

Tremor International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance-based mobile marketing and brand advertising services. It primarily serves companies and brands in Israel, the United States, China, Germany, Korea, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd.

