Traceability Chain (TAC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $91,559.00

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BCEX and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $91,559.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00525616 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00106485 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002943 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008484 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000110 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006237 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 615,263,929 tokens. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, FCoin and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

