Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 247780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a market cap of $63.51 million and a PE ratio of -18.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28.

About Tinka Resources (CVE:TK)

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship project is the Ayawilca property, which includes 59 granted mining concessions covering 16,917 hectares located in the Pasco region of Central Peru.

