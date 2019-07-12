The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Down 6.6%

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)’s share price fell 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $18.97, 1,905,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 175% from the average session volume of 693,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

A number of research firms have commented on GEO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The GEO Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.83 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $51,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 157,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $8,109,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 419,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 110,952 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

