Tharisa (LON:THS) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 200 ($2.61).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Tharisa in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

THS stock opened at GBX 111.80 ($1.46) on Tuesday. Tharisa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121.94 ($1.59). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 106.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $294.97 million and a P/E ratio of 9.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17%.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

