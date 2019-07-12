Tether (USDT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.92 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Tether has a market cap of $3.92 billion and approximately $24.42 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Tether token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008503 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, IDAX, Huobi and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00266969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.01398446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00026402 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00130454 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000744 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,220,057,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,886,999,504 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Upbit, FCoin, QBTC, BTC-Alpha, Cobinhood, BitForex, Huobi, DragonEX, BtcTurk, Kraken, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, UEX, MBAex, LBank, Instant Bitex, OOOBTC, Binance, Liqui, Kryptono, Trade By Trade, Exmo, IDCM, BigONE, CoinBene, Coinut, OKEx, EXX, IDAX, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex, TDAX, B2BX, ChaoEX, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Bibox, CoinEx, ABCC, Poloniex, Bittrex, BitMart, C2CX, Kucoin, Iquant, Gate.io and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

