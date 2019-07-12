TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.45

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and traded as low as $11.22. TeraGo shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 1,687 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGO. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TeraGo from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of TeraGo in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.22. The stock has a market cap of $179.21 million and a P/E ratio of -37.23.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TeraGo (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

