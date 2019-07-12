Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.65

Shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 1355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEN. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on Adient and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $592.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Tenneco by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

