TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.23

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and traded as high as $21.26. TechTarget shares last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 3,237 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get TechTarget alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $582.91 million, a P/E ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.85.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,088,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,826.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,000 shares of company stock worth $4,038,280. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TechTarget by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TechTarget by 924.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in TechTarget by 413.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.