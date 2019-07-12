TD Securities Lowers Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target to $3.50

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $4.25 to $3.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AUY. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised USINAS SIDERURG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Banner and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.15.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 224,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 596,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 16,058 shares during the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

