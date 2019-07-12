TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TCG BDC has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.88.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06. TCG BDC has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $926.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.92.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $55.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 147,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

