TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Up 62.5% in June

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 648,900 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the May 30th total of 399,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CGBD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.29. 239,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06. TCG BDC has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $932.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,177,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 305,623 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,118,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 1,086,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 104,679 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 192,321 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGBD. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

