TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Up 62.5% in June

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 648,900 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the May 30th total of 399,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:CGBD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.29. 239,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06. TCG BDC has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $932.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,177,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 305,623 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,118,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 1,086,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 104,679 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 192,321 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGBD. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.
About TCG BDC
TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.
Featured Article: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.