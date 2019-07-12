Synthetix Collateral Token Price Tops $0.0492 on Major Exchanges (SNX)

Synthetix Collateral Token (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Synthetix Collateral Token has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Synthetix Collateral Token has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $23,319.00 worth of Synthetix Collateral Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix Collateral Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00001276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Liquid, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00271681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.80 or 0.01400449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000776 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00128765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00023902 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Synthetix Collateral Token Token Profile

Synthetix Collateral Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,060,807 tokens. Synthetix Collateral Token’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The official website for Synthetix Collateral Token is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix Collateral Token’s official Twitter account is @havven_io . The Reddit community for Synthetix Collateral Token is /r/havven

Synthetix Collateral Token Token Trading

Synthetix Collateral Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Liquid, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix Collateral Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix Collateral Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix Collateral Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

