Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Ifs Securities raised shares of SRC Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synergy Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ SRCI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,752. Synergy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78.

Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million.

About Synergy Resources

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

