Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.63.

SYNH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NationalResearchCorp . in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,850,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,121,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,461,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,951,000 after buying an additional 425,338 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 583,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,181,000 after buying an additional 386,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,334,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,513,000 after buying an additional 304,408 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SYNH traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.66. 9,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,094. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.89. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $56.34.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

