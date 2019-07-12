SwftCoin Hits One Day Volume of $4.14 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and $4.14 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $658.88 or 0.05648260 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00034170 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000223 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001029 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

