SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Rating Lowered to Hold at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks lowered shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDE opened at $1.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,166 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

