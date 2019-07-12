Substratum (SUB) Trading Down 17.8% Over Last Week

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $2,209.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bitbns, Kucoin and COSS. In the last week, Substratum has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00267316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.01408666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00026958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00130300 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000752 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Kyber Network, Bitbns, BiteBTC, Radar Relay, HitBTC, COSS, Tidex, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

