Storiqa (STQ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $82,928.00

Storiqa (CURRENCY:STQ) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Storiqa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon, LATOKEN, IDEX and Tidex. Storiqa has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $82,928.00 worth of Storiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Storiqa has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00271681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.80 or 0.01400449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000776 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00128765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00023902 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Storiqa

Storiqa was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Storiqa’s total supply is 11,287,544,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,920,877,605 tokens. The official message board for Storiqa is medium.com/@storiqa . Storiqa’s official Twitter account is @storiqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storiqa is /r/storiqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storiqa’s official website is crowdsale.storiqa.com

Buying and Selling Storiqa

Storiqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Exmo, HitBTC, CoinBene, Hotbit, Tokenomy, IDEX, Tidex, CoinFalcon and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storiqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

