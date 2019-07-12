SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.33, 4,212,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 4,145,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.29 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SRC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.87.
SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $189.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million.
SRC Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)
SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.
