SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.33, 4,212,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 4,145,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.29 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SRC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.87.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $189.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in SRC Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 375,255 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SRC Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 570,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in SRC Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 78,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SRC Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SRC Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

