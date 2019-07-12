Spectiv (SIG) Price Tops $0.0014

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectiv has a market cap of $338,447.00 and $118.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00272574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.93 or 0.01408319 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00027168 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00129561 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000804 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,048,858 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.