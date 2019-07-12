SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.55 and last traded at $39.55, approximately 211 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 74,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.52.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DWX. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.