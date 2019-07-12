Societe Generale Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of GLCNF stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.39. Glencore has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.06.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

