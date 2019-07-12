Societe Generale Lowers Glencore (LON:GLEN) to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 295 ($3.85) price target on the natural resources company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 330 ($4.31).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.15 ($16.45) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 340.88 ($4.45).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 268.70 ($3.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 249.75 ($3.26) and a one year high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 268.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.26.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

