Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.83.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.20. 35,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,452. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $504.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.04 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1989 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 443,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 24,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

