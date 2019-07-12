SmartCash Reaches Market Cap of $10.69 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and $310,338.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,815.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.78 or 0.02335040 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00887033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $354.20 or 0.02999003 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.03 or 0.00829978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00057843 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00778880 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00257471 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About SmartCash

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, CoinExchange, CoinBene, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

