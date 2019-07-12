SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Shares of SKM stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. SK Telecom has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,282 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 47,230 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SK Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at about $992,000. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.