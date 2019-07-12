Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $143.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $142.00.

BidaskClub raised YRC Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, FIG Partners cut Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $126.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $137.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.75.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $325.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Signature Bank by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

