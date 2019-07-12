SIG (LON:SHI) PT Lowered to GBX 135 at Berenberg Bank

SIG (LON:SHI) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.22) price target (up previously from GBX 920 ($12.02)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 141.13 ($1.84).

SIG stock opened at GBX 126.26 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 131.40. The stock has a market cap of $747.14 million and a P/E ratio of 42.09. SIG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.30 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.90 ($2.01).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

