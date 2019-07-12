Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.39.

Shares of SWIR stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.76. 119,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,295. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $425.85 million, a PE ratio of 90.46, a PEG ratio of 294.50 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.11.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sierra Wireless’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,451,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,329,000 after acquiring an additional 677,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $5,762,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 577,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,926,000 after buying an additional 95,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 75,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

