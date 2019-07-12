SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells $12,318.48 in Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Scott A. Yerby sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $12,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.84. SI-Bone Inc has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,584,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,802,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,835,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,485,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

