Short Interest in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) Expands By 32.0%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 830,700 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the May 30th total of 629,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $162.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 55,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,005. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $27.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.98.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.84. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186,717.70% and a negative net margin of 526.10%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regulus Therapeutics news, Director Pascale Witz bought 29,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $32,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,876.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph P. Hagan bought 33,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $35,849.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,705.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,199,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,490 and sold 66,979 shares valued at $85,896. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.62% of Regulus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

